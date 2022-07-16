Amber alert issued for 15-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by 22-year-old man in DeKalb County

article

An amber alert was issued in DeKalb County for a missing 15-year-old girl who officers say was kidnapped by a 22-year-old man.

Utley is described by authorities as a 6-foot-1-inch black male weighing in at 165 lbs. Ta'Niyah is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall weighing about 90 lbs.

Ta'Niyah was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans, and a pink hat, while Dana was last seen wearing all black.

Dana was last seen driving a slate blue, 2015 Chevy Malibu with the Georgia license plate number CDI2646, authorities said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of either Ta'Niyah or Dana, you are asked to dial 911 or contact the DeKalb County Homicide Assault Unit at (770) 724-7850.