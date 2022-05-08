Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Orlando boy

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old baby boy who may be in the care of a 20-year-old Orlando woman,

FDLE says 1-year-old Marcus Lyles was last seen in the 2500 block of Turkey Lake Road in Orlando. He may be with 20-year-old Kira Lawson.

They are believed to be traveling in a blue, 2011 Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag number QXYF78. It has tinted windows and black wheels.

Amber Alert poster courtesy FDLE

Marcus Lyles was wearing a black Adidas onesie. He has black hair and brown eyes. He's 1-foot tall and weighs 24 pounds.

Kira Lawson has brown hair and brown eyes. She's 5-foot-1-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kira and Marcus is asked to call 911 or the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-254-7233.