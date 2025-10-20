Amazon Web Services says issue that caused outage 'mitigated'

article

The Brief A major Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage early Monday disrupted major platforms including Snapchat, Roblox, Robinhood, and Coinbase. The issue began around 3:11 a.m. ET in the U.S.-East-1 region, with Amazon later reporting "significant signs of recovery." AWS reported at about 7:15 a.m. ET that the issue had been "fully mitigated" and all services should be working as normal, but "some requests may be throttled." The cause of the outage remains unknown , highlighting global reliance on a few major cloud providers.



A major outage affecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) caused widespread disruptions early Monday, impacting apps, financial platforms, and companies that rely on its cloud computing infrastructure, according to The Associated Press.

What we know:

The first signs of trouble emerged around 3:11 a.m. Eastern Time when Amazon Web Services reported "increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services" in the U.S.-East-1 region.

Soon after, users across multiple platforms began reporting widespread outages on DownDetector, a website that tracks online disruptions. Apps such as Snapchat, Roblox, and Signal confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that they were experiencing issues connected to the AWS outage. Even The Associated Press was affected.

The issue affected a range of AWS clients — from major corporations and tech platforms to public agencies — showing the massive scale of reliance on Amazon’s cloud network.

CNN Business produced this list of major companies that appear to be impacted, according to DownDetector:

Amazon

AT&T

Canva

Delta Air Lines

Disney +

FanDuel

Fortnite

Hulu

Lyft

Max

McDonald’s

Pokemon

Prime Video

Roblox

Roku

Snapchat

Starbucks

United Airlines

Venmo

Zoom

Xfinity

What's next:

As of 6:45 a.m., AWS reported they have applied initial mitigations and are observing "early signs of recovery for some impacted AWS services." Customers are encouraged to try accessing the services that have been disrupted.

At approximately 7:15 a.m., AWS said that the issue that caused the mass outage has now been "fully mitigated" and all services should now be working as normal, but "some requests may be throttled" while work on a full resolution continues.

The underlying DNS issue has been fully mitigated, and most AWS Service operations are succeeding normally now," the statement said, according to CNN.

AWS also said that if some customers are still experiencing increased error rates, they should try clearing their caches via their browser settings.

What we don't know:

Amazon has not yet disclosed the cause of the outage. It remains unclear whether it was triggered by a technical malfunction, a software update gone wrong, or another infrastructure failure. The company has also not confirmed the total number of customers impacted, as reports of disruptions vary across different regions and services.

What's next:

AWS engineers continue to monitor and stabilize systems to ensure full restoration of service across all affected regions. The company is expected to provide additional updates once the cause of the outage is identified and mitigation steps are complete.

Cybersecurity experts say this incident highlights the world’s growing dependence on a handful of major cloud service providers — including Amazon, Microsoft, and Google — that host a vast portion of the global internet infrastructure. Many companies are now expected to conduct post-incident reviews to identify vulnerabilities and strengthen their redundancy systems.

What they're saying:

"So much of the world now relies on these three or four big cloud computing companies... when there’s an issue like this, it can be really impactful," said Patrick Burgess, a cybersecurity expert at the U.K.-based Chartered Institute for IT.