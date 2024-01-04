Amazon tractor-trailer catches fire along The Perimeter

article

Those expecting an Amazon package soon, may have to wait a bit after a tractor-trailer for the company caught fire along Interstate 285 on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to the scene just before 4 p.m. along the busy highway near Memorial Drive in southwest Atlanta.

The fire appears to have been contained to the cab of the truck.

Only two lanes of traffic were impacted by the blaze.

Fire crews worked quickly to dampen down the flames.

There were no reports of injuries.

Amazon has not yet released a statement about the fire.

The blaze remains under investigation.