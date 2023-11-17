Video: Kids loot an Amazon delivery truck in southwest Atlanta

Nearly half a dozen people were seen helping themselves to the contents of an Amazon truck as it stopped to make a delivery at a southwest Atlanta apartment on November 12.

The cameras were recording around 2:30 p.m. at the Country Oak Apartments, located at 320 Fairburn Road SW, when the delivery truck pulled up to its stop.

Several individuals were seen at the far end of the complex, gathering and watching as the driver got out a package. Several of them skulked closer, some appearing to be on the lookout. They then struck, running to the back to the truck, and pulling whatever packages they could before scattering in all directions away from the truck.

Juveniles were caught on camera steeling from an Amazon truck at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Nov. 12, 2023. (Atlanta Police Department)

The driver eventually returned to the truck, discovered the theft, and called 911.

A second camera caught the young individuals gathering behind one of the buildings, appearing to check out the packages they had just looted.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is hoping someone knows who the juveniles are seen in the video. They are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for names, or any identifying information. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).