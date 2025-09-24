Amari Hall murder: Mother sentenced to life in prison

article

The Brief According to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, Brittany Hall pleaded guilty to murder and several other crimes. Hall’s daughter, Amari, was beaten to death in 2021. Investigators found her body in a wooded area in DeKalb County days after Hall reported her missing. Prosecutors said Hall and her girlfriend, Celeste Owens, acted together in the abuse.



A Norcross mother has pleaded guilty to murder in connection with the death of her 8-year-old daughter, prosecutors said.

What we know:

According to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, Brittany Hall pleaded guilty to murder, 11 counts of cruelty to children, concealing the death of another, and making false statements.

A judge sentenced her to life in prison.

The backstory:

Hall’s daughter, Amari Hall, was beaten to death in 2021. Investigators found her body in a wooded area in DeKalb County days after Hall reported her missing.

According to Gwinnett County police, investigators began to suspect foul play due to inconsistencies in the women's statements. After gathering evidence, officers arrested Hall and Owens, and say that Hall told them where they could find her daughter's body.

Prosecutors said Hall and her girlfriend, Celeste Owens, acted together in the abuse.

Prosecutors said they found Google searches on Owens' phone that included, "What to do when a child just doesn’t listen", "Lakes near me", "How do sewers on the streets work", "Why do kids run away", "How do I report someone missing", and "U-Haul: Customer Account." Police also said the couple was caught on a "nanny-cam" beating all three of their children.

The two other children were put into state custody.

Dig deeper:

In December 2024, a jury found Owens guilty of murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, child cruelty, and other charges. A judge sentenced her to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 235 years.