Homicide detectives investigate man killed on southwest Atlanta intersection

Homicide investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to a shooting that killed a man in southwest Atlanta Saturday evening.

Around 5:23 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Amal Drive and Giben Road. A man had been shot in his abdomen.

First responders took the victim to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators back at the scene are looking into the circumstances around the incident.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.