Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater brings world premieres to Atlanta

It wouldn’t be February in Atlanta without an appearance by the world-famous Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater — and this year, the company’s astounding talent is taking over the Fox Theatre stage for a series of groundbreaking performances.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater presents eight different dance works over five performances at the Fox Theatre, opening Thursday night and continuing through Sunday, Feb. 19. Included in this year’s lineup are two world premieres: Kyle Abraham’s "Are You in Your Feelings?," described as a celebration of Black culture and music, and Jamar Roberts’s "In a Sentimental Mood," a jazz-inflected piece about love and desire. Also included during the engagement are the company premiere of Twyla Tharp’s "Roy’s Joys" and a new production of "Survivors," Alvin Ailey’s tribute to Nelson and Winnie Mandela.

Of course, each of the five shows will conclude with Alvin Ailey’s "Revelations," which debuted back in 1960 and was inspired by Ailey’s memories of growing up in the South. "Revelations" is considered the company’s signature work and is the most-viewed modern dance work in history.

Showtimes for the remainder of this year’s Atlanta engagement are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $29 and are available by clicking here.

