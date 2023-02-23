Alpharetta’s Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant turns 25

From birthday dinners to first dates, Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant has provided the backdrop for many special occasions. But this month, the popular Alpharetta restaurant is celebrating its own major milestone: marking a quarter-century of serving up delicious Italian classics.

This month marks 25 years since Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant opened in Alpharetta, further cementing one family’s incredible culinary legacy in Metro Atlanta. Owners Antonio "Tony" Fundora and his wife, Maria, first rose to fame in Atlanta back in the 1970s as the founders of the popular Cheshire Bridge restaurant Alfredo’s. The couple went on to own and operate several area restaurants, eventually leading to the creation of Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant in 1998.

Although Tony Fundora passed in 2021, his wife and children carry on alongside a loyal team, many of whom have worked at Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant since it opened. The menu is filled with rich, decadent Italian dishes, ranging from escargots and calamari to Spaghetti Carbonara, Linguini Marinara, and Linguini and Fresh Clam Sauce.

Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant is located at 5670 Atlanta Highway, Suite A1, in Alpharetta, and regular hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. For a look at the menu and more information, click here.

Of course, we love a good anniversary party here at Good Day Atlanta — especially when that party involves taste-testing heaping plates of Italian food. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning with the Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant team!