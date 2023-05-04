Alpharetta 'ropes in' Celebrate Freedom Rodeo for return engagement

You’ve been watching cowboys like Georgia’s own Hunter Grayson getting personal in the FOX dating series "Farmer Wants a Wife." Now, you can see cowboys and cowgirls show off their incredible professional skills this weekend in Alpharetta!

The National Cowboy Pro Rodeo Association’s Celebrate Freedom Rodeo takes over Alpharetta’s Wills Park Equestrian Center arena from Thursday, May 4 through Saturday, May 6, filling the venue with bull riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, and a whole lot of cowboys hats and gleaming belt buckles!

Gates at the center open at 6:30 p.m. nightly, with the rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. — before the show, fans can get in on the action with activities including mechanical bull riding, pony rides, and a climbing wall. Food and merchandise vendors will also be on-site throughout the event.

But, of course, the main attraction is the actual rodeo, with competition categories including Break-Away Roping, Bareback Bronc Riding, and Team Roping.

Wills Park Equestrian Center is located at 11915 Wills Road in Alpharetta — click here for more information on this weekend’s events. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the rodeo, getting an exclusive preview of the action and trying our hand at a little ropin’ and ridin’!