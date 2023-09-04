Juvenile injured after car flips over in Alpharetta

A juvenile driving through Alpharetta received treatment Monday afternoon after the car rolled over.

Alpharetta's fire rescue and EMS were called to Haynes Bridge and Rainwater Drive where they found the SUV completely overturned.

The minor who was driving was able to safely get out of the car without assistance. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Officials said the driver only suffered minor injuries and was cared for right there at the scene.

Police are now looking into what caused the accident.