Alpharetta police respond to domestic dispute, tase armed suspect

The Brief Alpharetta police responded to a domestic dispute and found a man armed with a rifle. Two officers fired their weapons, but the suspect was not hit. The man was tased, taken into custody, and treated at a local hospital.



Alpharetta police officers responded to a reported domestic dispute on Woodland Lane on Saturday afternoon and encountered a man armed with a rifle.

What we know:

According to the early investigation, officers arrived at the scene around 2:11 p.m. July 20 and made contact with the male suspect involved in the altercation. Authorities say the man was visibly armed, prompting two officers to discharge their firearms. The man was not struck by the gunfire.

Officers then used a Taser to subdue the man and took him into custody without further incident. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment related to the Taser deployment.

What's next:

The man has not been identified at this time. The incident remains under investigation.