Alpharetta police investigate false swatting threat aimed at local schools

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County
6
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Pike County, Upson County, Meriwether County, Heard County, Troup County, Randolph County
High Wind Watch
from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Gilmer County, Walker County, Dade County, Spalding County, Oconee County, White County, Lumpkin County, Cherokee County, Paulding County, Barrow County, Jackson County, South Fulton County, Carroll County, Madison County, Banks County, Coweta County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, DeKalb County, Whitfield County, Newton County, Dawson County, Clarke County, Floyd County, Cobb County, Polk County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Hall County, Bartow County, Forsyth County, Pickens County, Henry County, Union County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gordon County, Catoosa County, Douglas County, Haralson County, Walton County, Rockdale County, Clay County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Flood Watch
from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Butts County, Towns County, Rockdale County, Jackson County, Henry County, Upson County, Banks County, Meriwether County, Pickens County, Forsyth County, Floyd County, Chattooga County, Cherokee County, Carroll County, Newton County, Lumpkin County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, White County, Jasper County, Whitfield County, Gilmer County, Paulding County, Polk County, Heard County, Haralson County, Douglas County, Morgan County, Fannin County, Putnam County, Pike County, Oconee County, Madison County, Hall County, Dawson County, Walker County, Clayton County, Oglethorpe County, Barrow County, South Fulton County, Dade County, Bartow County, Gordon County, Walton County, Murray County, Spalding County, Clarke County, Greene County, Troup County, Cobb County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Catoosa County, DeKalb County, Union County, Fayette County, Clay County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Murray County, Union County, Butts County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Carroll County, Newton County, Lumpkin County, Troup County, South Fulton County, Cobb County, Oconee County, Douglas County, Henry County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, Jackson County, Madison County, Clarke County, Floyd County, Towns County, Morgan County, Gilmer County, Fayette County, Paulding County, Whitfield County, Walker County, Upson County, Barrow County, Forsyth County, Catoosa County, Polk County, White County, Clayton County, Banks County, Pike County, Heard County, Chattooga County, Putnam County, Greene County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Dawson County, Lamar County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Pickens County, Bartow County, Haralson County, Gordon County, Hall County, Jasper County, Fannin County, Dade County, Oglethorpe County, Coweta County, Randolph County, Cleburne County

Alpharetta police investigate false swatting threat aimed at local schools

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Alpharetta
Published October 8, 2026 9:53 PM EDT
Published October 8, 2026 9:53 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Alpharetta police and Fulton County School Police responded to a early-morning threat reported Thursday. 
    • Select Fulton County schools were temporarily placed on a soft lockdown as a precautionary measure. 
    • Law enforcement confirmed the threat was a false swatting hoax, and normal school operations resumed. 

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police and school officials lifted a precautionary soft lockdown on Thursday after investigating a false swatting threat that prompted an early-morning law enforcement response across North Fulton County. 

Alpharetta school swatting threat

What we know:

Fulton County Schools received information around 4:30 a.m. Thursday regarding a potential threat directed at schools in Alpharetta. 

The report arrived during a period of recent swatting incidents in neighboring communities. The Alpharetta Police Department partnered with Fulton County School Police and the Johns Creek Police Department to evaluate the claim. 

Fulton County lockdown lifted

Timeline:

School officials placed select campuses on a soft lockdown while officers and administrators reviewed the threat. 

Once investigators confirmed there was no credible danger, authorities lifted the lockdown and resumed normal school operations for the rest of the day. 

Police target false emergency reports

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information on who made the false report or whether suspects have been identified. 

Law enforcement agencies noted that while swatting reports are often hoaxes meant to cause fear, every threat is thoroughly investigated to ensure community safety. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a public safety statement released by the Alpharetta Police Department detailing its joint investigation with Fulton County School Police and the Johns Creek Police Department. 

AlpharettaEducationFulton County School SystemCrime and Public Safety