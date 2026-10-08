Alpharetta police investigate false swatting threat aimed at local schools

The Brief Alpharetta police and Fulton County School Police responded to a early-morning threat reported Thursday. Select Fulton County schools were temporarily placed on a soft lockdown as a precautionary measure. Law enforcement confirmed the threat was a false swatting hoax, and normal school operations resumed.



Alpharetta police and school officials lifted a precautionary soft lockdown on Thursday after investigating a false swatting threat that prompted an early-morning law enforcement response across North Fulton County.

Alpharetta school swatting threat

What we know:

Fulton County Schools received information around 4:30 a.m. Thursday regarding a potential threat directed at schools in Alpharetta.

The report arrived during a period of recent swatting incidents in neighboring communities. The Alpharetta Police Department partnered with Fulton County School Police and the Johns Creek Police Department to evaluate the claim.

Fulton County lockdown lifted

Timeline:

School officials placed select campuses on a soft lockdown while officers and administrators reviewed the threat.

Once investigators confirmed there was no credible danger, authorities lifted the lockdown and resumed normal school operations for the rest of the day.

Police target false emergency reports

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information on who made the false report or whether suspects have been identified.

Law enforcement agencies noted that while swatting reports are often hoaxes meant to cause fear, every threat is thoroughly investigated to ensure community safety.