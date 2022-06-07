Alpharetta Police Department break barriers as first agency to use Police Smart Card

It is a technology that is designed to build trust between police officers and the public.

The Alpharetta Police Department was the first to adopt the use of Police Smart Card. This week, they were recognized for their efforts.

The Police Smart Card is the use of quick response, or QR, technology to access an officer's badge information, Alpharetta police say.

With each download, Alpharetta police say that a virtual card is accessed with the officers contact information, case number, and survey for citizens to complete based off of their encounter with police.

Police Smart Card officials say that the use of this technology can aid towards deescalation, positive validation, data analytics, and security.