Alpharetta man indicted after largest fentanyl seizure in history of Georgia

A federal criminal complaint has been filed against Antwuan Brown, 39, of Alpharetta, charging him with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl following what authorities say is the largest fentanyl seizure in the history of the Northern District of Georgia.

What we know:

Brown made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda T. Walker earlier today. According to court records, on March 21, federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program and officers from the Sandy Springs Police Department executed search warrants at an apartment and a vehicle in Sandy Springs as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Inside the apartment, investigators discovered a pill press containing fentanyl powder and two firearms. Brown was encountered nearby with the key to a vehicle of interest in his pocket. Officers used the key to access the vehicle parked in the complex’s garage and found approximately 240,000 fentanyl pills, 4.5 kilograms of fentanyl powder, as well as quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine. Brown was arrested at the scene.

What's next:

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Matthew R. LaGrone and investigated by the DEA and Sandy Springs Police Department. It falls under Operation Take Back America, a national Department of Justice initiative aimed at dismantling drug trafficking organizations and protecting communities from violent crime.