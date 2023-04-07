Alpharetta K9 officer has died

article

A K9 officer in Alpharetta has died, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

Arnold, a Belgian Malinois, passed away Wednesday at home with his family, including his handler Maj. Lindgren. His cause of death was not revealed.

Arnold was north in the Netherlands in September 2006 and was brought to a kennel in Indiana where he was trained in drug detection, tracking and searchers.

He began serving with the Alpharetta Police Department in July 2007 and was one of the longest-serving dogs in their K-9 unit, according to a Facebook post.