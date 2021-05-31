Police: 2 seriously injured in Alpharetta hit and run

article

Alpharetta police need your help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run early Monday morning.

Officials shared a photo of the car on Facebook asking anyone who knows anything about the crime to contact them.

According to police, the hit and run accident happened at the intersection of Milton Avenue and North Main Street around 12:45 Monday.

Medics rushed the two pedestrians to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

The vehicle involved has been described by detectives as a 2016 to 2021 gray four-door Honda Civic.

If you know anything about the accident or can help identify the owner, please call the Alpharetta Police tip line at 678-297-6307.

