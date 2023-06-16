Almost 30 people arrested at unauthorized Bibb County pool party; guns and drugs found

article

Nearly 30 people were taken into custody on June 14 after Bibb County Sheriff's Office's Special Response Team were made aware of a large group of people who were allegedly trespassing at Bowman Station Apartments on Bowman Road and having an unauthorized pool party.

When the special response team arrived, multiple people began running from the scene and others attempted to leave in vehicles.

Two teenagers -- ages 15 and 16 -- were also detained and released later to their parents.

Deputies recovered 15 guns, including one that was stolen. They also found alcohol, marijuana, packaging material and digital scales on the scene. Additionally, they impounded 16 cars.

All the individuals who were arrested were charged with criminal trespass. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional charges are possible.