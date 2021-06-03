Alligator bites down on Florida man's head

We're hearing the scary new details after an alligator bit down on a Florida man's head!

"But it just happened so fast – there’s nothing I could have done to defend myself."



Jeffrey Heim says he was free diving for fossilized shark teeth near Venice and when he came up for air, that's when the gator attacked.

Somehow, he says, the gator lost interest in him and he was able to make it back to shore.

"It’s very scary when you ask someone, ‘am I going to be ok?’ and they hesitate. And they just reassure you and you can hear it in their voice that it’s worse than what they’re telling you. That’s scary."

Heim suffered a fractured skull and had to get 34 staples!

FWC has been searching the river for the alligator. They say trapping efforts are ongoing.

