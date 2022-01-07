Police: Alleged Athens gang member arrested for burglary

Athens-Clarke County police have arrested a teenager described as a known gang member wanted for burglary.

Officials with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department say officers arrested 19-year-old Markeith Martin on Jan. 6 on an existing warrant for burglary.

At the time he was arrested, investigators say Martin was already out on bond after being arrested for burglary on Dec. 9, 2021.

If you have any information about criminal street gang activity in Athens, please call the ACCPD’s Crime Tip Line at 706-705-4775.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE