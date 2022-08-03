Search for 24-year-old woman last seen in Midtown Atlanta last weekend

article

Atlanta police are searching for a missing 24-year-old woman last seen in Midtown over the weekend.

Allahnia Lenoir was last seen at 1660 Peachtree St NE last Saturday, the Atlanta Police Department said.

She is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and cream-colored shoes.

Anyone with information on her disappearance or who may have seen her is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit at 404-546-4235.