All clear given after 'shots fired' report near Joint Base San Antonio Lackland

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Dougherty County
7
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 3:46 PM EDT until TUE 5:45 PM EDT, Dougherty County
Heat Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

All clear given after 'shots fired' report near Joint Base San Antonio Lackland

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Updated 12:52PM
Texas
FOX 26 Houston
Lackland AFB article

Joint Base San Antonio issued an "active shooter alert" following reports of gunshots heard near the gates off-base. (Joint Base San Antonio / Facebook)

SAN ANTONIO - An all clear has been given after special forces and police responded to gunshots heard near Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland AFB on Tuesday morning.

The Texas military base sent out the active shooter alert on its social media platforms at 10 a.m. But soon after, San Antonio Police Department said there was no active shooter.

RELATED: North Texas police kill gunman targeting youth summer camp

"Security forces and local law enforcement are currently responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland AFB," the alert from the military said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

San Antonio PD announced later that officers are investigating a "shots fired" call outside the military base's gate.

"At this time, there is not an active shooter situation," the police department tweeted just before 10:30 a.m.

SAPD added that there is no threat to the public, but the investigation is ongoing.

Lackland AFB said for safety purposes several facilities at the base were locked down to allow Security Forces to complete operations. The lockdown has since been lifted.