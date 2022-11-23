All aboard for a trip to Duluth’s Festival of Trees

It’s a tradition for many families to have a model train running around the base of their big, beautiful Christmas tree. But that traditional is flipped right now at the Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth, with a bunch of twinkling trees surrounding the big, beautiful train cars!

This morning, we took the "Polar Express" up to Duluth to check out the 8th annual Festival of Trees, presented by the Southeastern Railway Museum and the Duluth Fine Arts League. This year’s big event kicked off with a special visit from Santa on Saturday the 19th, and will remain open to the public through Saturday, Dec. 31. Each of the trees is decorated by a local business or organization, and visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite.

Of course, the festival also provides a great opportunity to browse the jaw-dropping collection inside (and outside) the Southeastern Railway Museum, including retired trains, cars, and buses along with a mountain of railroad memorabilia. Visitors can even step aboard the 1911 Pullman "Superb" Sleeper/Lounge/Observation Private Car, which was used by President Warren Harding in 1923 and later carried his casket.

The Southeastern Railway Museum is located at 3595 Buford Highway in Duluth, and current museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the museum, click here — and click here for more information on the 8th annual Festival of Trees!