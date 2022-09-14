All 23K chickens safe after Pickens County coop catches fire

article

Twenty-three thousand chickens are thanking their ‘clucky’ stars after their owners knocked out a fire in their coop earlier.

Pickens County Fire and Rescue received a call around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning about a commercial fire on Tilley Road.

Before they could get there, the unit heard farm hands were able to put it out themselves.

The firefighters decided to come anyway, just to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.

(Credit: Pickens County Fire and Rescue) (Supplied)

They were able to determine that an electrical panel on the chicken house is what started the fire.

Thanks to the quick thinking of those farm hands, minimal damage was done and all 23,000 chickens were unharmed.

The responding fire unit was able to extinguish extensions of the fire that were still smoldering.