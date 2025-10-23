Police: Man with at least 36 arrests opened fire from SUV on homeless camp

The Brief Police say Alexander Wood has been arrested more than three dozen times and has multiple prior felony convictions. Witnesses reported Wood firing from a white SUV toward a homeless encampment in downtown Atlanta. Authorities have not said whether anyone was injured or what led to the gunfire.



The man accused of opening fire from a moving SUV near Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta has been arrested at least three dozen times, according to police and jail records.

Alexander Wood, 43, was taken into custody without incident after officers tracked the vehicle from Zone 5 to a registered address in southwest Atlanta on Oct. 10.

Shooting near Forsyth and Peachtree streets

What we know:

Police say officers first responded just after 4 p.m. to reports of gunfire near Forsyth Street and Peachtree Street.

Witnesses reported seeing Wood firing from the window of a white SUV toward a homeless encampment.

The vehicle was later found abandoned at a business near Lee Street SW and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Police say the keys were still in the ignition and shell casings were found inside. A firearm was recovered in nearby bushes.

Alexander Wood previous arrests and convictions

Dig deeper:

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Wood has been convicted repeatedly over the past two decades, including for armed robbery, burglary, cocaine distribution and obstruction of law enforcement.

Records show he has served multiple state prison sentences dating back to 2004, most recently at Smith State Prison, where he was released in June 2023 after serving time for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Alexander Wood (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

In Fulton County alone, public jail records show Wood has been arrested at least 13 times since 2001 on charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault with intent to rob, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, obstruction of law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Downtown Atlanta shooting under investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the gunfire or whether anyone at the homeless encampment was injured or directly targeted.

Investigators have not confirmed whether the recovered firearm matched the shell casings found in the SUV.

It is also unclear if anyone else was inside the vehicle when shots were fired.

Officials have not said whether Wood was under active probation or parole supervision at the time of the shooting.

APD has also not indicated whether additional charges could be filed if investigators determine people were specifically targeted or injured.

No word on if Wood has retained legal representation or when the court appearance will be.

More charges for repeat offender

What's next:

APD said Wood was charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm near a public highway, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license suspended, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device and fleeing and eluding.

Wood remains in the Fulton County Jail.