Murdaugh Moselle possessions pop up on eBay with exorbitant price tags

Items purportedly from the Murdaugh estate known as Moselle that were auctioned off last week are now cropping up on eBay — many with exorbitant price tags, including a crossbow for $21,000 and a camouflage gun case with an opening bid of $4,999.

Alex Murdaugh, 54, was sentenced March 3 to two terms of life in prison for fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, 52, and his 22-year-old son, Paul, on the family's hunting estate in June 2021 in Hampton County.

Last Thursday, Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Georgia, sold off the decidedly macabre Murdaugh family possessions — including bedsheets, antlers and a custom leather sofa set.

Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony about cellphones during his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Joshua Boucher/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Many of those items appear to have ended up on eBay. A seller is hawking a black "Murdaugh crossbow" for $21,000 with an opening bid of $14,000, according to a screenshot posted by ABC4News. The listing no longer appears on the site.

Items from Alex Murdaugh’s Moselle estate were auctioned off in Pembroke, Georgia on March 23, 2023. (FOX News)

An item described as "Alex Murdaugh Ducks Unlimited gun case," which was also allegedly snagged at the auction, shows zero bids since it was posted Monday morning. A Murdaugh hunting jacket sold for $275, and a pair of deer antlers for $399.99.

Still on offer is a vintage Pendleton flannel shirt, which was listed Friday for $175, and a pair of men's RedHead Bone-Dry Waders for $125.

The peculiar Georgia auction attracted true-crime fans who wanted to own a piece of memorabilia from the tragic Murdaugh saga, and sellers looking to flip the possessions for a profit.

The family's leather couch sold for $14,000 to Phillip Jennings, the owner of Broomsedge Rod & Gun hunting club based in Georgia.

"We think these are very novel pieces. They came from a very nice plantation lodge in South Carolina, and we want them to live on," Jennings told Fox News Digital. "We try to specialize at our lodge… very unique things that are conversation pieces for people, and they can sit around and talk."

Items from Alex Murdaugh’s Moselle estate were auctioned off in Pembroke, Georgia on March 23, 2023. (FOX News)

Another buyer was looking for Christmas gifts for the whole family, and a man, who won bids on Maggie's bicycle and tumblers with Murdaugh's initials, said he had planned to start a local museum.

Liberty Auction didn't immediately return a request seeking the sales price of each of the Murdaugh estate items that allegedly wound up on eBay.

The Murdaughs' sprawling, 1,700-acre Islandton property sold the same day of the auction for $3.9 million to buyers James Ayer and Jeffrey Godley, according to FOX Carolina.

Alex Murdaugh's eldest son, Buster, will get $530,000 and the remainder of the proceeds will be divvied up among creditors.

