Album release party ends in triple shooting in Atlanta

Police are searching for a gunman after an album release party ended in a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta overnight.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. at FOX Phase II on the 2500 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.

Officers say someone shot three men at the party. Medics rushed the three victims to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

Investigators do not have a suspect in custody and are actively investigating the shooting.

(Billy Heath/FOX 5)

FOX 5 cameras saw more than 60 evidence markers placed on the ground outside the business.

Police have not shared details about what led up to the violence at the party.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.