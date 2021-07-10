Police searching for missing Athens 89-year-old woman

article

Police in Athens and Clarke County need your help finding an elderly woman who has gone missing Saturday.

Officials say 89-year-old Alberta Ward Smith was last seen in the area of Jefferson River Road.

Smith was wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and was carrying a white purse.

If you have any information that could help find the missing Athens woman, please call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at (706) 613-3345 or by dialing 911.

