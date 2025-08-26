18-year-old indicted for deadly shootings at Albany State homecoming

article

The Brief An 18-year-old is facing multiple murder charges in connection with two shootings that happened during Albany State University's homecoming celebrations last year. One person was killed and several others were injured in the shootings on and near campus on Oct. 19, 2024. Investigators believe the shootings were part of a dispute between two hybrid criminal street gangs in the area.



A grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old in connection with two shootings during Albany State University's homecoming weekend last year.

Jeremy Marshall faces several charges, including malice and felony murder.

The backstory:

The shots rang out near a concert on campus during homecoming celebrations on Oct. 19, 2024.

A former student told FOX 5 at the time that he and the people he was with weren't sure what happened when they heard the gunshots.

"At first, some people heard certain shots and were like ‘Oh is that fireworks?’ Because you know, it's homecoming," the student, who asked to remain anonymous, said. Shortly after the first round, he said a second went off from a little ways away.

Several victims were injured in the shooting or during the attempt to flee the scene.

Officials say a second shooting happened around 600 yards away on Sands Drive. In that incident, one person, identified as 19-year-old Newnan resident De’Marion Tashawn Daniels, was killed. Daniels was not an ASU student. A 13-year-old girl was also shot in the leg.

What we know:

On Monday, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Marshall had been indicted in connection with the shootings.

According to investigators, Marshall was a member of the Blockos, also known as the 4 Blickie Gang, described by prosecutors as a "hybrid criminal street gang based in the Albany area."

Authorities believe the shooting was part of an ongoing rivalry between the Blockos and the Purps, another gang founded at Dougherty County High School.

Marshall is charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, eight counts of aggravated assault, 12 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and first-degree criminal damage to property.

What they're saying:

"This should have been a weekend of celebration for the Albany State community. Instead, one teenager lost his life, several others were injured, and hundreds of innocent people were put in harm’s way," said Attorney General Chris Carr. "The people of Dougherty County deserve better, and they deserve to be safe. That’s why we’re working with our local partners to take down the criminal street gangs that are responsible for these repeated acts of violence, and we won’t rest until justice is served."

"The violence that occurred during this homecoming event was senseless and tragic," said GBI Director Chris Hosey. "The GBI remains steadfast in working with our local, state, and federal partners to confront gang activity, pursue justice for victims, and protect the safety of communities across Georgia."

What's next:

Marshall remains in custody at the Dougherty County Jail without bond.