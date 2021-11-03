Airbnb allowing fans to rent out Carrie Bradshaw's 'Sex and the City' apartment

article

Pour out a cosmo and boot up your laptop!

Beginning next Monday at noon eastern time, "Sex and the City" fans can request a stay inside of a recreation of Carrie Bradshaw's apartment in New York City.

The special offer is to celebrate the debut of "And Just Like That…" on HBO max in December.

Two guests will get to eat, sleep and breathe their best Carrie Bradshaw life for $23 dollars a night.

The price is an homage to the debut of the first episode of the series, which aired 23 years ago.

Airbnb is offering two one-night stays on November 12th and 13th.

Guests will be treated to a virtual greeting by Sarah Jessica Parker, a styling session and photoshoot, and the option to try on some of Carrie's memorable outfits, along with, of course, a couple of cosmos.