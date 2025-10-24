Air controllers, TSA still working unpaid at Atlanta airport

The Brief Air traffic controllers and TSA agents working without pay as shutdown continues Officials warn staffing shortages could lead to more delays and cancellations Georgia senators support a measure to pay essential workers, but it failed in Congress



With the federal government shutdown stretching on, attention is turning to what that could mean for air travel — especially at the world’s busiest airport.

What we know:

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday morning, security lines were moving steadily at about a 25-minute wait, and only a handful of delays and cancellations were reported. But the concern is what could happen if the shutdown continues much longer.

What they're saying:

"I’m hoping for the best, but I don’t really know what’s going to happen," one traveler told FOX 5, noting how busy the airport remains despite the uncertainty in Washington.

TSA agents and air traffic controllers are among the essential federal workers who must continue showing up to their posts without a paycheck. For air traffic controllers in particular — a job officials describe as one of the most stressful in the nation — that raises fears of staffing shortages and unexpected sick calls.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently warned travelers that without guaranteed pay, the agency cannot promise smooth travel.

"I can’t guarantee you that your flight is going to be on time. I can’t guarantee you that your flight is not going to be canceled," Buttigieg said. "It’s going to depend on our air traffic controllers coming in to work every single day. They have to make choices, and the choices they’re making is to take a second job."

Georgia senators vote with Republicans

What we know:

Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock both voted Wednesday night in favor of a Republican-backed measure that would have ensured federal workers required to work during the shutdown continued to be paid. The measure failed, leaving air traffic controllers and many other workers unpaid until Congress reaches a funding agreement.

What they're saying:

"They cannot be 99.5% accurate or seven days a week," Warnock said, stressing the challenge of maintaining safety while taking on extra shifts and second jobs just to stay afloat. "Stand by our hardworking federal civil servants. Find a bipartisan path forward toward a spending agreement that meets the needs of the American people."

Why you should care:

During the last prolonged shutdown in 2019, flight schedules began to suffer as air traffic controllers called out and staffing thinned — delays and cancellations mounted nationwide, ultimately adding pressure on Congress to strike a deal.

So far, national travel metrics remain similar to last year. But aviation experts warn that could change quickly if the shutdown drags on and essential employees reach a breaking point.

What's next:

FOX 5 will continue to monitor operations at Hartsfield-Jackson and across the country as the situation evolves.