AI-powered transportation takes center stage at Atlanta tech event

The Brief Global tech leaders showcased AI-driven transportation innovations in Atlanta. Event highlighted autonomous shuttles, intelligent parking, and traffic systems. Atlanta drivers lose nearly 60 hours a year in traffic, among worst in U.S.



Artificial intelligence could soon transform the way people travel across metro Atlanta.

What we know:

Over the weekend, technology leaders from around the world gathered in the city for the Intelligent Transportation Systems World Congress, an event showcasing innovations aimed at easing gridlock and improving safety.

More than 200 global companies rolled out new traffic solutions designed to make commuting faster, safer and more affordable. Organizers noted Atlanta drivers lose nearly 60 hours a year sitting in traffic, ranking among the worst in the nation.

Why you should care:

Among the technologies highlighted were autonomous shuttles, AI-powered traffic management systems, and intelligent parking options that could reduce congestion and help drivers save both time and money.