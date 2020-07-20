After record-setting weekend, Georgia sees slight dip in reported COVID-19 cases

Monday marked the first time in 13 days less than 2,500 confirmed coronavirus cases were added to the total in Georgia, according to data supplied by the Department of Public Health. GDPH also reported the lowest number of deaths from the coronavirus during a 24-hour period since July 5. The dip comes after a record-setting weekend for new coronavirus cases in the state.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the number of hospital beds in Georgia being used increased by 147, bringing the total number of beds currently used to 3,183 or 41% capacity in the state, the GDPH reports. The total number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic passed 15,000 over the weekend.

The total number of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic is now 145,575, and overnight increase of 2,452, the GDPH reports.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Only three deaths were reported by the GDPH during the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 3,176.

The GDPH reports 18,462 more tests were added Monday with 13.7% of those testing positive. The GDPH data still suggests one in 10 people who took a test received a positive result.

GDPH data shows Gwinnett and Fulton counties surpassed the 13,000 mark over the weekend bringing the total number of cases to 13,614 and 13,379 respectively. DeKalb County remains 200 cases below 10,000 and Cobb County at 8,510. All four mentioned counties have seen more than a thousand hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Positive coronavirus tests are skewing younger. The GDPH shows more than 35,000 of the positive cases have come from the 18-29 age group, the most among all age groups. The 60-69 age group has seen the most hospitalizations so far with more than 3,000 and the age 80 and older group has seen more than 1,200 deaths, the most of any age group, according to the GDPH.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

-----

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR GDPH DATA