Adventure awaits at James H. Floyd State Park’s lakes, Marble Mine

The Brief James H. "Sloppy" Floyd State Park in northwest Georgia offers paddle boarding, kayaking, and fishing on two scenic lakes The park’s Marble Mine is a popular hiking destination featuring limestone formations, history, and a waterfall Visitors can extend their stay with campgrounds, picnic areas, and fully furnished cottages



As summer continues in Georgia, James H. "Sloppy" Floyd State Park in Chattooga County is offering plenty of outdoor adventures, from paddle boarding to scenic hikes leading to an old marble mine.

What we know:

The park features two lakes — an 18-acre upper lake and a larger lower lake where paddle board, kayak, canoe and paddle boat rentals are available. While swimming isn’t allowed, the lakes are popular for fishing, with locals recalling catfish as large as 14 pounds being pulled from the water.

Beyond the lakes, the park is known for its hiking trails. Visitors can explore eight miles of paths ranging from easy walks to steep climbs, with remnants of old workers’ shacks and piles of limestone hinting at the area’s industrial past. The highlight is the Marble Mine, a striking geological site with striped rock formations, a cool natural ambiance, and a small waterfall.

Although geologists say the site contains mostly limestone, the marble-like appearance has made it one of the park’s most recognized landmarks.

What you can do:

For those who want to extend their visit, James H. Floyd State Park offers picnic areas, campgrounds, and fully furnished two-bedroom cottages. With water activities, history, and natural beauty, the park is a popular spot for a long weekend getaway in northwest Georgia.