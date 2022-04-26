Anti-hate group sees 'disturbing' rise of antisemitic incidents in Georgia

A Jewish civil rights group says they've seen a "disturbing and disheartening" rise in antisemitic incidents in Georgia in their yearly audit of antisemitism in the United States.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish anti-hate organization that has been charting antisemitism since 1979, last year reached an all-time high of antisemitic incidents with over 2,700 reported - an average of more than seven a day and an increase of 34% compared to 2020.

In Georgia, the group charted 49 incidents. That's an increase of 133% compared to the year before. Other Southeast states also saw an increase, though Georgia had the highest amount in the region.

In one case, the group pointed to multiple Cobb County high schools that had been defaced with swastikas and the words "Heil Hitler." Other incidents in the region included a "zoombombing" of a Jewish funeral and the distribution of antisemitic flyers.

"The rise in antisemitic incidents in the United States and the Southeast Region is disturbing and disheartening," said Allison Padilla-Goodman, vice president of the group's Southern Division. "We must work harder than ever to provide anti-bias programming for schools and communities, hate crimes training for law enforcement, to advocate for local social justice initiatives, and to respond quickly to incidents. It is clear that antisemitism is increasing and it is critical that the government supply security grants to help protect all targeted nonprofit organizations."

Across the country, the group says physical violence increased by 167 percent. Thankfully there were no casualties from attacks this year, unlike past incidents like the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in 2018.

The audit reported that over 480 antisemitic incidents, or 18%, were attributed to known extremist groups or individuals who were inspired by extremist ideology. Officials say white supremacist groups or extremists were responsible for 422 counts of distributing antisemitic propaganda, a 52 percent increase compared to 2020.

The states with the highest number of incidents were New York at 416, New Jersey with 370, California with 367, and Florida at 190.