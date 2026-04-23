Adairsville officer survives shooting; wanted suspect killed

The Brief Adairsville officer shot in the chest during encounter with wanted suspect. Officer returned fire, killing the suspect at the scene. GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting.



An Adairsville police officer is recovering after being shot during an early morning encounter with a wanted suspect that turned deadly.

What we know:

Authorities say the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. on April 23, when an officer encountered a suspect wanted on multiple felony charges. During the encounter, the suspect shot the officer in the chest and attempted to fire two more times.

Police say the officer returned fire in self-defense, striking the suspect multiple times. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was taken to a hospital, treated for injuries and later released.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation, which is standard in officer-involved shootings. No additional details are being released at this time.