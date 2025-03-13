Acworth woman sentenced to 20 years for possession of meth

article

The Brief Jacquelyn Elaine Moravetz was sentenced to 20 years, with 7 years in confinement, for meth distribution in Cherokee County. Investigators found nearly 28 grams of meth in her home, leading to her conviction after a two-day trial. She may avoid full confinement if she completes Drug Accountability Court, along with 120 hours of community service.



A Cherokee County judge has sentenced Acworth resident Jacquelyn Elaine Moravetz, 45, to 20 years, with the first seven years in confinement, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The sentence was handed down on March 11 by Superior Court Judge Shannon Wallace, following Moravetz’s conviction by a Cherokee County jury on August 21, 2024, after a two-day trial.

Case Background

What we know:

The case began on June 16, 2023, when the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call. Upon arrival, deputies were granted access to the home, where they immediately saw illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Following this discovery, the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS) executed a search warrant. Investigators found multiple bags of methamphetamine totaling nearly 28 grams, including drugs located within Moravetz’s personal belongings.

During the trial, the prosecution presented 41 exhibits, including illegal drugs, GBI crime lab reports, photos, and a recorded interview with the defendant. Witnesses included responding deputies, CMANS agents, a co-defendant, and a GBI crime lab scientist.

What they're saying:

At the March 11 sentencing hearing, Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Visockis argued for a 20-year sentence with the first 10 years in confinement, citing the harmful impact of drug distribution on the community.

The defense requested a 10-year probation sentence with placement in Drug Accountability Court, a rehabilitation-focused program lasting 18 to 24 months.

Judge Wallace ultimately sentenced Moravetz to 20 years, with the first seven years in confinement. The court ruled that if she successfully completes Drug Accountability Court, the remaining confinement will be suspended and converted to probation. She must also complete 120 hours of community service.

The backstory:

The case was investigated by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office and the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad. Prosecutors Rebecca Visockis and Megan Hertel from the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office led the case for the state.