Acworth man sentenced to 25 years for aggravated sexual abuse of child

A Cherokee County man has pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse charges involving a minor, officials announced this week.

What we know:

Dustin Jon Gottschall, 36, of Acworth, pleaded guilty on Feb. 18 to aggravated sexual abuse charges involving a child. According to Cherokee County District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway, Gottschall sexually abused a child for several years, beginning when the victim was 12 years old.

Investigators with the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office began their inquiry after the 15-year-old victim disclosed the abuse in November 2022. Detectives interviewed Gottschall, his roommate, and the victim’s family members. Initially, Gottschall denied the allegations, but a thorough examination of his cell phone uncovered critical evidence stored in an encrypted folder, confirming the victim's account.

What they're saying:

"Using new technology, detectives were able to extract evidence located in an encrypted folder the defendant created, corroborating the child's statements," said Assistant District Attorney Meaghan Frankish, who prosecuted the case for the Special Victims Unit.

Gottschall was sentenced to 25 years in prison and lifetime probation, with strict sex offender conditions. He is prohibited from contacting the victim and other specified individuals.