Acworth man sentenced to 25 years for aggravated sexual abuse of child

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 25, 2025 11:27am EST
Cherokee County
    • Dustin Jon Gottschall pled guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
    • Cherokee Sheriff's detectives used new technology to recover evidence from Gottschall's encrypted phone.
    • Gottschall sentenced to incarceration followed by lifetime probation with sex offender restrictions.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Cherokee County man has pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse charges involving a minor, officials announced this week.

Dustin Jon Gottschall, 36, of Acworth, pleaded guilty on Feb. 18 to aggravated sexual abuse charges involving a child. According to Cherokee County District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway, Gottschall sexually abused a child for several years, beginning when the victim was 12 years old.

Investigators with the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office began their inquiry after the 15-year-old victim disclosed the abuse in November 2022. Detectives interviewed Gottschall, his roommate, and the victim’s family members. Initially, Gottschall denied the allegations, but a thorough examination of his cell phone uncovered critical evidence stored in an encrypted folder, confirming the victim's account.

"Using new technology, detectives were able to extract evidence located in an encrypted folder the defendant created, corroborating the child's statements," said Assistant District Attorney Meaghan Frankish, who prosecuted the case for the Special Victims Unit.

Gottschall was sentenced to 25 years in prison and lifetime probation, with strict sex offender conditions. He is prohibited from contacting the victim and other specified individuals.

  • Information for the above story was provided by Office of the District Attorney for the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit. 

