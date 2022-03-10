Acworth officer shoots man armed with knives during burglary call, police say

An armed man suspected of breaking into an Acworth home was shot by officers on Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Lake Park Ridge West. Acworth police said officers were responding to a burglary call at the home when they confronted a man armed with two knives.

Police said one of the officers fired at the man and injured him. He was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

No officers were injured.

The man’s name has not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to handle the investigation.

This story is breaking. Tune into Good Day Atlanta starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____