Acworth haunt celebrates 13 terrifying years

Some say 13 is an unlucky number, but for one of Georgia’s top haunted attractions, it’s not only very lucky … it’s also quite terrifying!

This year marks the 13th season for Folklore Haunted House in Acworth, which routinely ranks among the scariest haunts in both the state and the nation. So why is Folklore so popular with fans? Well, for starters, it’s multiple-attractions-in-one: visitors to Folklore can venture through The Manor: Winters Estate (that is, if they really feel up for another visit with the Winters family!) and Maximum Overload, taking guests into underground passages where (SPOILER ALERT!) they won’t be alone! And for those in the mood for some games, horror-themed carnival Midway of Mayhem is back, too!

So, are you brave enough to help the Folklore team celebrate 13 chilling years? Folklore Haunted House is located at 5389 North Main Street in Acworth, and remains open Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Monday, Oct. 31 and again on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5. General admission includes admission to both haunted attractions, and VIP tickets include access to the Fast Pass Line.

For more information on visiting Folklore Haunted House, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning getting way too up-close-and-personal with the creatures that lurk inside!