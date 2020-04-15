Acworth church donates $1.65 million to erase medical debt of more than a thousand families

One of the many concerns that families face in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is who will pay for medical debit if a family member becomes sick. With many out of work and losing their medical insurance as a result, families are struggling. But a church in Acworth has made it a little easier for more than a thousand families.

Freedom Church in Acworth has donated more than $1.65 million to cancel existing medical debt for about 1,043 families in Bartow, Paulding, and Cobb counties.

“Freedom Church loves our community and we wanted to bless as many families as we possibly could,” said Pastor J.R. Lee. “We know that there are many in our community that are struggling in unimaginable ways financially and we wanted to spread hope during a difficult time in our community and around the world because of COVID-19. We pray these families can find at least some relief this week knowing these debts have now been paid in full on their behalf. What Jesus did for us we want to do for others.”

The church donated a total of $1,655,242 through the organization RIP Medical Debt. Many of those families have already been informed.

RIP Medical Debt was founded in September of 2019. They pay pennies on the dollar for lapsed medical debt and work to release people from them. In a short time, the organization has erased several billion dollars in debt.

Freedom Church is a nondenominational Christian church that boasts hundreds of members. They have three Sunday services weekly which can also be viewed on the church website.