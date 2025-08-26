Actress Alix Lapri reportedly facing charges after Georgia arrest

article

The Brief Jail records show Alexus Lapri Geier was arrested in DeKalb County on Aug. 18 and charged with child cruelty and disorderly conduct. Multiple outlets report Geier is also known as actress Alix Lapri from Starz’s "Power," though FOX 5 is working to confirm. She was released after just over 24 hours in custody; no court records detail the alleged Aug. 10 incident.



A woman identified in jail records as Alexus Lapri Geier, 28, was arrested in DeKalb County last week and charged with child cruelty and disorderly conduct.

What we know:

According to county jail records, Geier was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Aug. 18, just before 5 p.m., on one count of cruelty to children in the third degree and one count of disorderly conduct. She was released the following day after spending just over 24 hours in custody.

It is being reported by multiple outlets that the woman who was arrested is also known as actress Alix Lapri, who appeared on Starz’s "Power" and "Power Book II: Ghost." We have reached out to authorities for more information and a mug shot.

Lapri, 28, is best known for her role as Effie Morales in the "Power" franchise and has also appeared in "Den of Thieves" alongside Gerard Butler and 50 Cent, as well as the series "Read Between The Lines" and "Red Band Society."

Lapri moved to Atlanta from Topeka, Kansas, at the age of 13 to pursue a career in acting.

So far, Lapri has not commented publicly on the arrest despite making posts both on Instagram and TikTok since Aug. 10. According to Vibe.com, her co-star Michael Rainey Jr. defended her in a social media post after her mug shot circulated online.

What we don't know:

No court records have been posted explaining the circumstances of the arrest, other than noting the alleged incident took place on Aug. 10. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the actress and law enforcement for more information about the incident.