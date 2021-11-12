Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County
3
Freeze Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Frost Advisory
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Upson County

Actor Jaden Michael talks 'Colin in Black and White'

By
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta

Actor Jaden Michael on playing young Colin Kaepernick in new Netflix show

The Netflix series 'Colin in Black and White' focuses on the life experiences that led Colin Kaepernick to become an internationally-known activist. Actor Jaden Mitchell plays the former quarterback's younger self, and he talked to Good Day's Paul Milliken about getting the call to be on the show and his experience working with Kaepernick.

ATLANTA - Who is Colin Kaepernick?

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

It’s a question that drives the new Netflix limited series "Colin in Black and White," and it’s also a question 17-year-old actor Jaden Michael was asking just a few short years ago.

"I’d heard his name in family gatherings and football nights with my family; just people talking about Colin Kaepernick, this great dual-threat quarterback, and I didn’t really even understand what they were saying," Michael said.

Little did he know then that one day, he’d end up playing Young Colin in "Colin in Black and White." The six-episode series, which is available now on the streaming platform and was co-created by Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, is narrated by the real Kaepernick and traces his journey from gifted athlete to world-famous activist.

Michael says scoring the role meant proving he could convincingly portray a three-sport athlete.

"I remember it was during quarantine, during COVID, and there was an athleticism test that I had to do," says the actor. "So, I called up my uncle. I was like, ‘Hey, can you guys come out with me for a few minutes and actually teach me that football stuff … you wanted to teach me five years ago?’"

The actor says it ended up taking months of daily training to get the athletic moves down. But sports is only part of the story told in "Colin in Black and White," which also stars Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as Kaepernick’s parents.

"You know, coming into it, I didn’t think I would learn so much," Michael says. "I saw Colin, and I saw his 2015 and 2014 career, so what more could I know? I saw him kneel, so what is there more to know about this person? And through watching his arc as a child, through watching his history, his roots, you really come to respect him so much more. Or, come to respect if you didn’t respect him at all."

The actor continues, "Those conversations about race and social injustice, they’re hard conversations to tackle. But approaching them from a child’s perspective is very edible almost, and easily consumed. I don’t feel like these conversations are thrown at you as you might expect in this show, but they’re there."

Click here for more information on "Colin in Black and White."

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS