Actor Dennis Quaid is getting married.

The 65-year-old popped the question to his 26-year-old girlfriend, Laura Savoie. This will be Quaid's third marriage.

Fun fact: Quaid starred in Disney's "The Parent Trap" remake back in 1998. His character was also engaged to a younger woman, who was also 26.

The actress who played the younger woman in the movie, Elaine Hendrix, tweeted to Quaid. "Watch out for those twins!"