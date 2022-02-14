Activists call on Fulton County DA to oppose prison time for APS educator

Supporters of a convicted Atlanta educator called on the Fulton County District Attorney to support a modified sentence for her.

Dana Evans is one of 11 educators with the Atlanta Public Schools convicted in a highly-publicized cheating scandal back in 2015.

A judge postponed a hearing scheduled for Monday to determine whether she will go to prison.

Monday, members of the Atlanta NAACP Branch and the Abolitionist Teaching Network called on DA Fani Willis to support a modified sentence to keep Evans out of prison.

"We're here on the steps of the District Attorney Fani Willis's office asking that she meet with us that she come out publicly and say that she does not support any of these educators going to prison. She can make a statement and she can take a stand that will affect Judge Jerry Baxter's decision," said Sarah, Abolitionist Teaching Network.

Evans' supporters said a petition in support of the educators has garnered hundreds of signatures.

The judge has not set a new hearing date.

