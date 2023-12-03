Active shooter training exercise held in Gwinnett County Saturday

Law enforcement agencies participated in an active shooter training exercise held Saturday inside the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Building. The exercise focused on a simulated threat originating from inside a courtroom.

Deputies engaged in the training were assigned the task of bringing a suspect into custody while ensuring the safe evacuation of innocent people from the building. The scenario aimed to replicate a real-life situation to enhance the deputies' preparedness and response capabilities.

According to officials, the deputies were intentionally kept unaware of the details before the exercise. They received a brief overview and were then instructed to respond, maintaining a realistic and unpredictable environment.

In an effort to recreate an authentic active shooter scenario, medical staff from Northside Hospital established a triage response center outside the building. This collaborative approach allowed for a comprehensive training experience, incorporating law enforcement and medical professionals.



