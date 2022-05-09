Active shooter situation in Clayton County ends with man in custody

article

A man is in custody after a standoff in a Clayton County neighborhood early Monday morning.

Officials say the active shooter situation happened in a neighborhood off Fielder Road in the Rex area of the county.

According to investigators, officers were called to the 6900 block of the road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of shots fired.

In their investigation, officials say they learned an active shooter was still in the area.

After a negotiation that lasted for hours, police say they got the suspect in custody.

Advertisement

Officers have not released the man's name or what led up to the shots fired at this time.