ACLU of Georgia recruiting poll workers for upcoming elections

The ACLU of Georgia is actively recruiting civic-minded volunteers for the primary runoff on August 11 and the general election on November 3 as part of its poll worker recruitment program

Organizers say they are looking to recruit younger Georgians who are at lower risk of COVID-19 complications, lawyers committed to understanding the ins and outs of election law and administration, or tech-savvy Georgians who can help keep the electronic voter machines up and running.

“We are asking civic-minded citizens to heed the call to be involved as a poll worker in their own county, because our sacred right to vote depends on it,” said Christopher Bruce, political director of the ACLU of Georgia.

To learn more about the ACLU of Georgia’s poll worker recruitment program, visit acluga.org/pollworkers.