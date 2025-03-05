Boy reportedly abducted from Atlanta found 7 years later, 2 arrested

article

The Brief A 14-year-old boy who was reportedly kidnapped by his non-custodial mother in Atlanta seven years ago has been found, officials say. Authorities say a burglary call led deputies in Colorado to discover Abdul Aziz Khan. Khan's mother and her husband are facing multiple felony charges.



A boy who was reportedly abducted in Atlanta seven years ago has reportedly been found in Colorado.

Two people are now facing felony charges, including kidnapping, in the disappearance of Abdul Aziz Khan, officials say.

The backstory:

On Nov. 27, 2017, police say that Khan's non-custodial mother failed to show up at a custody hearing in Atlanta. Instead, she allegedly fled town with the 7-year-old boy and her husband, Elliot Blake Bourgeois.

"They did not show up at work one day, just out of the blue," Deputy U.S. Marshal Fair told the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. "They fell off the map."

For over seven years, the NCMEC has been searching for Khan. That search finally came to an end outside of Denver.

What we know:

According to a report from KDVR, Douglas County deputies responded to a vacant home in Highlands Ranch, Colorado on Feb. 23 after reports of a burglary in progress.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two adults near the property. Two children were in a vehicle parked in the driveway of the home.

While the adults reportedly claimed to be associated with a relator, an identity check revealed them as Khalid and Bourgeois.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Rabia Khalid (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The now-14-year-old boy and the other unidentified child were taken into police custody.

"Our deputies responded to what initially seemed like a routine trespass call, but through sharp attention to detail and tenacity, they uncovered the truth. Their ability to recognize the discrepancies in the suspects’ story and to follow the leads, even when the situation seemed unclear, ultimately led to the safe recovery of a child who had been missing for seven long years. I couldn’t be prouder of the work done by our team; this case highlights the commitment of our officers to seek justice and protect the most vulnerable. It’s a reminder of the incredible difference our work makes in the lives of those we serve," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly.

Khalid and Bourgeois now face charges of second-degree kidnapping, forgery, identity theft, providing false information to authorities and trespassing.

What they're saying:

"We’re overwhelmed with joy that Aziz has finally been found. We want to thank everyone for their support over the last seven years. We specifically want to recognize the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for their exceptional work in solving this case," Khan's family said in a statement provided to the law enforcement agency. "Now, as we navigate the next steps, we ask for privacy so that we can move forward as a family and heal together."

What's next:

Bond has been set for Khalid and Bourgeois at $1 million each.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at noon EST.