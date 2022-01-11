Abducted Clayton County 16-year-old boy found safe, father in custody

article

A kidnapped 16-year old Georgia boy has been found safe and his biological father is in custody.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say they had been searching for 16-year-old Jacob Rodas since Dec. 11, 2021.

According to investigators, Rodas was taken that morning by his biological father, identified as Ronald Javier Rodas, from a home on Charlotte Drive in Rex, Georgia.

The missing teenager, who has been diagnosed with Autism, had been last seen entering a black 2021 Volkswagen Passat with the Louisiana license plate 125EXJ. Officials say they may have switched to a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with Louisiana license plate Z0L611 that had been reported stolen.

Shortly after issuing an Amber Alert, officials say they had successfully recovered Jacob Rodas and that Ronald Javier Rodas. Investigators have not said how they found the missing teenager and his father.

